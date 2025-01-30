SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – On Thursday (January 30), the Palestinian militant group Hamas released eight hostages, including one Israeli female soldier and five Thai nationals, as part of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, Wafa reported.

The Israeli female soldier, named Agam Berger, 19 years old, is the last female soldier being held by Hamas.

In addition, two Israeli civilians, Gadi Moses (80) and Arbel Yehud (29), were also released.

This release follows 16 months of captivity, during which the hostages were handed over to the International Red Cross Committee in Gaza. Prior to their release, the hostages participated in a parade organized by Hamas.

Also Read: 45 Humanitarian Aid Trucks from Indonesia’s BAZNAS Successfully Reach Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that Israel would continue to monitor the situation and ensure the swift release of all its detained citizens.

Meanwhile, the Thai government welcomed the release of its five nationals and expressed gratitude to all parties involved in the negotiations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Released Next

