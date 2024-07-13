Hamas Rejects Claims that Al-Qassam Commander was Target of Israel Airstrike

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Saturday rejected Israeli media claims that the Al-Qassam Brigade commander was the target of an Israeli airstrike on displaced Palestinians’ tents in the southern Gaza Strip, which killed over 70 people and injured nearly 300 others, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hamas said in a statement that Israeli media claims it targeted Mohammed Deif, the commander-in-chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, and a top Palestinian commander in its attack on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip , are “unfounded.”

It added that the Israeli media’s accusation “come to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre the (Israeli) occupation has committed.”

The attack on Saturday morning killed more than 71 Palestinians and injured 289 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Following the attack, the daily Israel Hayom claimed, without providing any evidence, that the main goal of the airstrike was to eliminate Mohammed Deif.

“It is estimated that there is a high likelihood that Deif was injured in the attack, but military officials are awaiting the outcome,” it added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio also claimed that the attack targeted an “important figure” in Hamas, but the outcome is still unknown. (T/RE1/P2)

