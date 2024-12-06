Hamas: Death of Six Captives Proves Failure of Use of Force

Gaza, MINA – Hamas said the Israeli occupation army’s acknowledgment of its responsibility for the death of six captives confirms the validity of the Movement’s narration and proves the failure of the military option to rescue the captives, Palinfo reported.

The Movement said in a statement on Thursday, “The death of more captives at the hands of their army confirms the failure of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s theory of freeing the captives by force”, and that “military pressure does not free his hostages but kills them.”

Hamas stressed that Netanyahu is directly responsible for the killing of dozens of captives, due to his failure to reach an agreement.

“There is no alternative to stopping the aggression, withdrawal of the occupation forces and reaching an exchange deal,” Hamas added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)