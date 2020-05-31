Hamas Condemns the Killing of Palestinian with Special Needs by Israeli Forces

Gaza, MINA – Islamic Resistance Movement in Gaza, Hamas condemned the killing of a Palestinian man with special needs and unarmed by Israeli forces on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Hamas movement, Hazem Qassem, said the killings showed the evil and sadism of the Zionist leaders against Palestinians.

“These crimes will always be fuel for the revolution of Palestinian warrior nation which will not stop until the invaders leave the entire Palestinian land,” Qassem said as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Sunday

According to the IINANEWS report the Palestinian man who was shot was named Iyad Khairi Hallak (32), from the neighborhood of Wad el-Joz in occupied East Jerusalem.

During the incident, Hallak attended an institution for people with special needs in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli troops shot Hallak on charges of possessing weapons. Then, Israeli media reports confirmed, the man was unarmed but only refused orders to stop. (T/RE1)

