Hamas Condemns Israel for Killing Journalists

Gaza, MINA – Hamas condemned Israel for killing five journalists and urged the international community to hold the Israeli government accountable for making Palestinian journalists “targets for murder and revenge.”

In a statement, Hamas denounced the Israeli military’s killing of five journalists in a single day in the Gaza Strip. Turkiye Today reported on Sunday.

The group emphasized that these attacks will not intimidate Palestinian journalists, who will continue to report on Israel’s crimes.

The statement also highlighted the systematic and intentional targeting of journalists by the Israeli army in Gaza, describing these actions as “unprecedented crimes.”

“The fascist Israeli government must be held accountable for turning Palestinian journalists into targets for murder and revenge. The international community and organizations must take serious steps to stop these attacks,” Hamas said.

Hamas called on international media organizations to condemn the crimes against Palestinian journalists and to stand in solidarity with them in exposing Israel’s actions.

Since the onset of Israel’s assaults on October 7, 2023, the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 182. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

