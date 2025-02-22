Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement has affirmed that it is ready to release all remaining Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip at once in exchange for a lasting ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the besieged enclave, and the release of Palestinian prisoners, Palinfo reported.

This came in a statement released on Saturday by Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem ahead of the seventh prisoner exchange between the movement and the Israeli occupation regime.

“Today’s massive prisoner exchange reflects that our Palestinian people are making one of their great achievements in the battle of Al-Aqsa Floods thanks to their steadfastness, sacrifices, and courage of the resistance,” spokesman Qasem said.

“Today, the Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance forced the Zionist occupation to cross the limits it has set for itself regarding the release of prisoners, and they will release some well-known prisoners,” the spokesman added.

Later that morning, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, released six Israeli prisoners in Gaza in exchange for 602 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

