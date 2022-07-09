Hajj Reminds the Struggle of Prophet Ibrahim and Muhammad

The preacher of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, KH Abul Hidayat Saerodji said the month of Dzulhijjah is the month of Hajj, reminding Muslims of the struggle of the story of Prophet Ibrahim alaihissalam and his son Prophet Ismail alaihimus salam to Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam.

“Because this noble month is highly recommended for Muslims to increase their worship, starting from fasting, remembrance, sacrifice, and performing Eid al-Adha prayers,” said Saerodji in the Eid al-Adha sermon at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Saturday.

Why in the month of Dzulhijjah? He explained because there were many important events that occurred in the history of Islam in the event of sacrificing on Eid al-Adha to hajj wada’, which teaches Muslims to have sensitivity and social concern for fellow human beings.

He said the Wada pilgrimage, also known as the farewell pilgrimage of the Prophet Muhammad, sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam. Hajj wada is the first and last pilgrimage performed by the Prophet Muhammad.

“At that time the gathering of Muslims from all over the Arabian Peninsula to carry out the Wada pilgrimage which was led directly by the Prophet,” he said.

He reminded that Eid al-Adha commemorates the most severe test that befell Prophet Ibrahim. Abraham’s patience and steadfastness in the face of various tests and trials, Allah gave him a gift, an honor.

“The implementation of the pilgrimage reminds us of the importance of unity and that unity is called for at the peak of the pilgrimage or the grand pilgrimage. Unity is manifested in the frame of “ukhuwah Islamiyyah” (Islamic brotherhood),” he added.

Furthermore, he said, even though they differ in the diversity of nations, tribes, cultures, languages, and many other differences which are “sunnatullah”, they are united by Allah in the bond of Islam.

“Because today is the implementation of sacrificial worship, the sacrifice is not just a sacrificed animal, but slaughter is the bad qualities of animal nature in us,” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)