Groups of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, today on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses stated that groups of settlers, under strict protection from the occupation police, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the form of separate groups, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, and held Talmudic prayers in the eastern area of ​​the mosque, Wafa reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces demolished three inhabited homes in the village of Al Walaja, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of not having a permit.

The head of the Walaja village council, Khader al-Araj said that the three targeted houses are located in the “Ain Guiza” area, and each area is about (80 square meters), and it belongs to the two brothers, Tariq Nasr Abu Al-Tin and Ahmed Abu Al-Tin, in addition to their nephew. Muhammad Hussain Abu Al-Teen.

Al-Araj indicated that the occupation forces had previously demolished the house of Tariq Abu Al-Teen in the same area, and reconstructed it.

The “Ain Gweizeh” area has been subjected to a settlement attack for years, represented by the demolition of dozens of homes and other notifications of demolition and halting construction, as well as razing and seizing lands. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)