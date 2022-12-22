Global Coalition for the Support of Al-Quds and Palestine Holds the 13th Conference in Istanbul

Global Coalition for the Support of Al-Quds and Palestine Holds the 13th Conference on Istanbul (photo: Special)

Istanbul, MINA – The Global Coalition for the Support of Al-Quds and Palestine (GCQP) held the 13th conference with the theme “Partners in the liberation of Al-Quds and Palestine” in Istanbul, Turkiye on Wednesday, December 21 2022.

The conference was attended by a number of figures and NGO leaders from 50 Asian and African countries, including the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) from Indonesia.

It was held to support the presence of fighters in Al-Quds while at the same time celebrating the one-year anniversary of victory over Israel in the “Saif Al-Quds” war, MINA journalists reported from Istanbul.

In May 2021, Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Al-Quds led to the outbreak of a military confrontation between Israel and fighting factions in Gaza, which lasted 11 days.

Chairman of the Global Coalition to Support Al-Quds and Palestine (GCQP), Dr. Hammam Saeed emphasized that Palestine for Muslims is a shared responsibility because of its position as the land of the prophets and the place where the Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam performed the Isra Mi’raj.

Furthermore, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Ibrahimi, Head of the Baraka Al-Jazair Charity Association said that the fragility of the Israeli occupation entity and the weakness of the Israeli people’s trust in its government has caused Palestinian resistance to increase relentlessly.

He emphasized the desire of Algeria through its president and people to support the Palestinian cause, Algeria refuses to normalize relations with Israel, in contrast to other countries which opened a new line of relations with Israel recently.

Meanwhile, Head of the Sudan Institute of Political and Cultural Thought, Dr. Essam Al-Bashir, conveyed that support for the Palestinian struggle is not only part of sympathy for the Palestinian people but also a humanitarian duty that has universal value.

Dr. Omaima Al-Tijani, Head of the International Women’s Coalition for the Support of Jerusalem and Palestine, emphasized the need to increase women’s participation in acting for the Palestinian cause.

At the end of the opening, Secretary General of the Coalition of Moroccan Institutions for the Support of Jerusalem and Palestine Dr Hammoud Kabour pointed out that Al-Quds is under great danger, especially with the escalation of extremism by right-wing Zionist groups and the increasing Israeli settler raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the first day of the conference, a number of videos documenting the occupation’s crimes and violations against Palestinians in Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian cities were shown.

The conference was attended by around 500 activists, figures from institutions and agencies that support the struggle for the liberation of Al-Quds and Palestine, while from Indonesia, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) sent the Chairperson of the Presidium Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Head of Research and Development and Cadres Rifa Berliana and Advisors of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Jadebotabek Bureau Nurdin Somadi. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)