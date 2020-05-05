Germany Reopens Mosques on May 9

Berlin, MINA – The federal and state governments of Germany agreed to gradually reopen the mosques starting on May 9, while continuing to implement the Covid-19 prevention protocol.

Muslim Coordination Council (KRM), which represents the majority of the mosque community, welcomed the decision in a press release published on its website. Thus quoted from Salaam Gateway on Tuesday, May 5.

Following the government’s decision, the KRM agreed to gradually open the mosque, following clear guidelines and rules.

The council listed four German Muslim religious communities as members, the Turkish Islamic Religious Association (DITIB), the Islamic Council for the Federal Republic of Germany (IRD), the Muslim Central Council (ZMD) and the Islamic Cultural Center Association (VIKZ).

“We made this decision with our best knowledge and beliefs, as well as religious and civil responsibility to protect human health and life. May Allah free our country, our society and all humanity from this pandemic outbreak, “said KRM spokeswoman Burhan Kesici.

In the initial stages, only to pray in congregation at three times, dawn, zuhr, and asar, with strict adherence to the KRM guidelines and the authorities, including the German public health institution, the Robert Koch Institute.

The requirements specify the maximum number of people inside the mosque, which will depend on size, and the ability to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between worshipers.

Furthermore, one must wear a face mask and bring one’s own prayer rug.

Data at the entrance of the mosque must be arranged, the name of the visitor must be documented, and the room must be disinfected.

However, large congregational prayers such as taraweeh, Friday and Eid are still postponed.

“After the next state-federal conference on May 6, we will review these decisions and recommendations, and adjust if necessary,” Kesici said.

Germany is home to around 5 million Muslims who make up about 6% of the population. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)