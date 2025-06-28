Swiss Authorities Order Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to Comply with Law

Geneva, MINA – Swiss authorities have given the Geneva branch of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) 30 days to rectify legal deficiencies in its registration or face potential legal action.

The group, established by the United States and Israel, has drawn increasing international criticism over its role in what’s been described as “death trap” aid distributions in Gaza, where hundreds of starving Palestinians have reportedly been killed by Israel while seeking food, according to Quds News Network (QNN) on Saturday.

A legal notice published on Thursday, June 26, in Geneva’s commercial register stated that the GHF branch has “organizational deficiencies required by law.”

According to the official filing, a local court or supervisory body will take on the case if the group fails to address these issues.

GHF began distributing food parcels in Gaza in late May, employing what critics described as chaotic new methods that drew sharp condemnation from the UN and international human rights groups. The foundation, which is registered in the United States, opened its Geneva office on February 12.

Swiss authorities stated that the Geneva branch lacks a Swiss bank account, a valid local address, and the required number of board members. Switzerland’s Federal Department of Home Affairs is also reportedly considering a separate investigation into the group. [Shibgho]

