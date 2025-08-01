Trump Acknowledges Severe Hunger Crisis in Gaza: It’s Terrible

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has acknowledged the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, describing the starvation crisis as “terrible” and confirming that many Palestinians are facing extreme hunger due to Israel’s ongoing blockade, Palestine Information Center reported.

“It’s terrible, what’s occurring there. Yeah, it’s a terrible thing. People are very hungry,” Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House.

The president’s comments come just ahead of a scheduled visit to Gaza by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, the officials will inspect Israeli-controlled food distribution sites and meet with Palestinians to assess the situation firsthand.

“They will be traveling into Gaza to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground,” Leavitt said, though she did not specify who the officials would meet within Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis has intensified in recent months, with the United Nations reporting over 1,000 Palestinian deaths at aid distribution points operated by the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since May. Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded at least 154 deaths from starvation since October 2023, including 89 children.

The visit follows a “very productive” meeting between the US delegation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Thursday. Leavitt stated that a final aid distribution plan would be presented to President Trump following the Gaza visit.

Israel’s blockade of Gaza has lasted 18 years. Since March 2, it has fully closed all border crossings, halting the entry of humanitarian aid despite mounting international pressure. []

