General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Readies for Ramadan’s Last 10 Days

Makkah, MINA – The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has increased its round the clock preparations to welcome worshippers and pilgrims during the last 10 days of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Cleaning and sanitizing has been stepped up to ensure everyone’s safety and protection.

Additional doors have been opened, and there are more regulated entry and exit points, and designated pathways for people with special needs to ease the movement of worshippers and those wishing to perform Umrah.

There is greater distribution of Zamzam water to visitors in the Mataf, the white area immediately around the Kaaba, and the Grand Mosque’s courtyards.

These steps are being taken to meet the requirements of COVID-19 precautionary and preventive measures.

More than 4,000 workers have been deployed to sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque, which is cleaned 10 times a day.

Over 80,000 liters of sanitizer and 1,600 liters of fragrance are used during each cleaning operation, while more than 500 sensor-equipped hand sanitizer dispensers have been distributed.

According to Arab News, around 200,000 bottles of water are distributed in the Mataf through private vehicles. Water is also distributed or available on the walkway, the funeral prayer hall, the first-floor prayer hall for people with special needs, the King Fahd and King Abdullah expansions, entrances and stairs.

More than 100 observers are stationed at the doors of the Grand Mosque to receive worshippers, direct them to their spots, organize their entry and exit, guide them to prayer halls, and support security officials in guiding worshippers.

Cold water is sprayed out at the mosque’s squares through 250 fans to help cool down air temperatures for worshippers during prayer times.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)