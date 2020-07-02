GCC Renews Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Yemen

Dubai, MINA – Nayef Al-Hajarf, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Secretary General, has renewed the group’s call to pursue all efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Yemen.

The pan-Gulf organization official earlier met with United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, where they discussed developmental and humanitarian undertakings for the war-torn country, Arab News reported.

Yemen’s drawn-out conflict has resulted to more than 100,000 deaths and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster after displacing over 3 million people and putting two-thirds of the population reliant on external food assistance to survive.

The international community has accused Iran of fomenting war in Yemen by sending arms shipments to the Houthis, enabling them to sustain their insurrection despite coming under heavy attacks by government and Saudi-led coalition forces.

Experts likewise argue that Iran’s materiel support to the Houthis, who have been fighting the Yemeni government for control of the country for almost six years, likewise enable them to target Saudi Arabia’s territory through armed drones and ballistic missiles.

A drone was intercepted earlier in June off the Yemeni coastal town of Mocha was loaded with hundreds of Iran-made weapons including missiles, sniper rifles and ammunition.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)