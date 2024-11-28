Gaza War Protest, Two Israeli Teenagers Refuse Mandatory Military Service

Tel Aviv, MINA – Soul Behar Tsalik and Iddo Elam, both 18 years old, reported to the Tel Hashomer military base on Wednesday, publicly declaring their refusal to enlist in mandatory military service as conscientious objectors, according to a report by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

In a statement explaining his decision, Tsalik remarked: “For the sake of humanity and everyone’s safety, this must stop.”

He further elaborated: “As a result of the increasing military presence in Gaza, the loss of lives has reached unprecedented levels: soldiers, fathers, mothers, hostages, children, and civilians—both Israelis and Palestinians. We must transition from violent confrontation to political solutions. Only then can we begin to build lasting peace. No more sirens, no more kidnappings, no more wars, and no more deaths. All this is possible, but only if we withdraw from Gaza.”

Elam, in his own statement, added: “Now is the time to refuse, to stand against them, and to enlist in the cause of peace.”

He continued: “The future is in our hands. Change must come from us. As long as we continue to enlist, follow orders, and execute the corrupt goals of our government, we will live in a reality of war, annexation, and hatred.”

Solidarity demonstrations organized by activists from Mesarvot, a network of conscientious objectors, and the Young Communist League of Israel (Banki) were held outside the Tel Hashomer base as the two entered.

Tsalik and Elam are expected to face imprisonment in military prison for their refusal to enlist. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)