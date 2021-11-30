Gaza: Resistance is the Only Way to Achieve Independence of Palestine

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movements in the Gaza Strip affirm the right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation and this is the only way for the liberation and independence of Palestine.

In a separate statement on the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People on Monday, the leaders of the movements emphasized the consistency of Palestine in fighting for all its rights.

Resistance factions emphasize the right of Palestine to resist the Israeli occupation, until its full rights are restored, Quds Press reported.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine says the occupation’s continued attacks on the Palestinian people are aimed at preserving the international system, which is largely subject to the will of United States imperialism.

The Popular Front stressed “the position of Palestinian rights and solidarity with the Palestinian people is its humanitarian and future position.”

The Palestine Returns Foundation reiterates that return to the whole of the Palestinian territories “is a legitimate right, individually and collectively, which cannot be revoked by any person, body, institution or authority.”

The head of the Hamas National Relations Department abroad, Ali Baraka, stated solidarity with the Palestinian people is “to support their steadfastness and struggle against the Israeli occupation, and by supporting their just cause in all international arenas and forums.”

While the leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ahmed Al-Mudallal, stressed that “no one will be able to take away the Palestinian people’s right to resist until the country is liberated.”

Al-Mudallal said Britain is “spreading its poison in the heart of the Arab and Islamic nation by planting a Zionist entity in Palestine, becoming an agent of Western colonialism, working to divide the Arab nation.” (T/RE1)

