Palestinian Resistance Fighters Target 11 Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

The Palestinian fighter faction targets the Israeli Zionist army which is carrying out aggression in Gaza, Palestine. [Telegram video screenshot]

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military reported that 11 of its soldiers were injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. Meanwhile, Palestinian militant factions continue to resist by attacking Israeli military locations in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City and east of Rafah in the southern part of Gaza.

According to data broadcast by the Israeli military on Thursday local time, 11 soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours. Since October 7, 2023, the number of Israeli soldiers killed has reached 650, with 298 of them killed since the start of the ground offensive on Gaza.

Data published by Israel put the total number of injured soldiers at 3,822, with 1,938 of them occurring since the start of the ground offensive.

However, the Israeli military is suspected of covering up the true number of dead and wounded soldiers, especially when compared with the records of hospitals and rehabilitation centers in Israel.

Quoting Al-Jazeera and local Palestinian media, fighting took place between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian fighters in the center of Rafah City with the sound of explosions and visible clouds of smoke.

Through the official website, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, targeted the command and control room of Israeli troops in the Netzarim area with heavy caliber mortars.

Al-Qassam also released footage showing attacks on Israeli forces advancing east of the Olive neighborhood south of Gaza City with mortars.

On the other hand, the Saraya Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, fired mortars at Israeli troops around the Karam Abu Salem location and the Sufa site east of Rafah, southern Gaza.

They also released footage showing attacks on Israeli military vehicles in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade announced their rocket attacks on the Western Negev military camp and Israeli troop concentrations in the Rafah area with heavy caliber mortars. (T/RE1/P2)

