Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

279 Israeli Soldiers Attempted Suicide During Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 hours ago

18 hours ago

12 Views

Gaza, MINA – A total of 279 Israeli soldiers have attempted suicide over the past 18 months amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN cited a new report from the Knesset Research and Information Center, describing the findings as “worrying data regarding suicide attempts among Israeli soldiers.”

The report analyzed cases between January 2024 and July 2025, showing that 12% of the attempts were classified as very serious, 88% as moderate, and 36 of the cases resulted in death.

Since 2017, a total of 124 Israeli soldiers have died by suicide, with 68% being conscripts, 21% reservists, and 11% permanent-duty soldiers. The report also noted a sharp rise in suicides among reservists since 2023, a trend linked to the growing number of troops mobilized for the Gaza conflict.

“The suicide epidemic, which is expected to worsen after the war, demands the creation of real support systems for soldiers, an end to wars, and genuine peace,” said Ofer Cassif, a far-left Knesset member who called for the study.

Cassif added, “The government that sends its soldiers to war and leaves them to face the consequences alone is working against them.”

Since the beginning of Israel’s assault on Gaza in October 2023, the war has killed more than 68,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others. The deadly conflict came to a temporary halt under a ceasefire agreement implemented on October 10, following US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

