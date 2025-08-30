SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

4 Views

A video screenshot showing an Israeli tank in Gaza being targeted by Palestinian fighters. (Photo: Al-Qassam)

Gaza, MINA – One Israeli soldier was killed and 11 others wounded during intense clashes in Gaza City’s Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, with four soldiers reported missing amid fierce battles, according to Roya News on Saturday.

Israeli media described the fighting as some of the most severe since October 2023, prompting the military to impose a publication ban on further details.

The clashes, part of Israel’s “Operation Gideon 2” to occupy Gaza City, involved airstrikes and heavy artillery as forces attempted to advance into the area.

Social media reports suggested soldiers may have been captured or killed in ambushes, though official sources remain silent due to the media blackout.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 63,000 as Five More Die of Starvation

Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades warned on Telegram: “We remind those who forget: death or capture,” implying fighters may have taken Israeli soldiers prisoner.

The military’s extensive search operations and reports of helicopter activity have led to speculation that the controversial “Hannibal Protocol” aimed at preventing soldier captures, may have been activated. The missing soldiers’ fate remains unclear.

Israel’s aggression has killed over 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating Gaza and triggering a severe humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

