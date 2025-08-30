SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Four Israeli Soldiers Missing, Others Killed in Gaza Ambush by Qassam Brigades

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza, MINA – Four Israeli soldiers are missing and several others were killed or wounded following a large-scale ambush by HamasQassam Brigades in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood on Friday, according to Israeli media reports.

The operation targeted forces from Israel’s 162nd Division and 401st Armored Brigade, resulting in intense clashes that required the deployment of six helicopters for evacuation.

Hebrew media confirmed the Israeli military had activated the “Hannibal Protocol”, an emergency measure to prevent soldier captures while intensively firing flares over central Gaza to secure operations.

The ambush began when a Nahal Brigade force was trapped in a pre-planned operation in Zeitoun, leaving one soldier dead and others wounded, followed by a second ambush in the nearby Sabra neighborhood.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 61 Palestinians as Gaza City Military Aggression Intensifies

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, stated that Palestinian resistance fighters remain on high alert against Israel’s occupation plans for Gaza City, warning that such operations would increase opportunities to capture Israeli soldiers.

The incident occurs amid Israel’s ongoing Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, which has faced fierce resistance in Gaza’s urban areas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

TagAbu Obeida Gaza Strip Hamas Hannibal Protocol Israeli soldiers military operations Palestinian resistance Qassam Brigades Zeitoun ambush

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Four Israeli Soldiers Missing, Others Killed in Gaza Ambush by Qassam Brigades

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

UN: Gaza Children to Miss School for Third Year

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 12:04 WIB
Palestine

Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Palestine

Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 09:29 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 21:07 WIB
Load More
Head of the Indonesian National Police's Propam Division, Inspector General Abdul Karim, during a press conference at his office, Friday (29/8/2025) (photo: Era id)
Indonesia

Armored Vehicle Driver Confesses in Fatal Jakarta Protest Incident

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 12:58 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 62,800 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 06:03 WIB
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 14:22 WIB
America

Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Palestine

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 22:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 11:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us