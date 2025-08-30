Four Israeli Soldiers Missing, Others Killed in Gaza Ambush by Qassam Brigades

Gaza, MINA – Four Israeli soldiers are missing and several others were killed or wounded following a large-scale ambush by Hamas’ Qassam Brigades in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood on Friday, according to Israeli media reports.

The operation targeted forces from Israel’s 162nd Division and 401st Armored Brigade, resulting in intense clashes that required the deployment of six helicopters for evacuation.

Hebrew media confirmed the Israeli military had activated the “Hannibal Protocol”, an emergency measure to prevent soldier captures while intensively firing flares over central Gaza to secure operations.

The ambush began when a Nahal Brigade force was trapped in a pre-planned operation in Zeitoun, leaving one soldier dead and others wounded, followed by a second ambush in the nearby Sabra neighborhood.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, stated that Palestinian resistance fighters remain on high alert against Israel’s occupation plans for Gaza City, warning that such operations would increase opportunities to capture Israeli soldiers.

The incident occurs amid Israel’s ongoing Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, which has faced fierce resistance in Gaza’s urban areas. []

