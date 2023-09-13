Select Language

Palestinian Resistance Fighters Attack Two Israeli Settlers in Nablus

Resistance attack in Huwwara injures two settlers (Photo: Ramallah News)

Nablus, MINA – Two illegal Jewish settlers suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a shooting attack that occurred near the Beita Junction in Huwwara in Nablus, in the northern region of the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday evening.

Israeli media reported that resistance fighters opened fire on a settler’s car in the area, injuring its two occupants with moderate and light injuries.

The resistance fighters immediately retreated after carrying out the shooting attack to avoid being ambushed by the Israeli occupation forces.

Meanwhile, Ramallah News reports said that troops from the Israeli army and security services rushed to the area, after learning that there had been gunfire attacks on settlers, to look for the perpetrators of the attack.

The Palestinian people are fighting to regain their rights that were confiscated by Zionist Israel, just like the Indonesian fighters when they were colonized by the Dutch. (T/RE1/P2)

