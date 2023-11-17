Gaza Ministry of Health: Israel Army Destroys Medical departments at Al-Shifa Hospital

Select Language

Photo: QudsNen/X

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza has stated that the Israeli army destroyed medical departments in its attack on Al-Shifa Hospital according to Middle East Monitor on Friday.

Sources inside the Al-Shifa complex also reported that Israeli bulldozers began destroying the southern part of the complex and are advancing to demolish other departments.

Israeli special forces are searching every building and every floor in Al-Shifa Hospital.

Occupation claim that Hamas has its headquarters in underground tunnels beneath the hospital, however it has not substantiated the claim with evidence and the pictures released from the complex by the occupation have all been found to be fake, stolen from the internet. (T/RE1/P2)

