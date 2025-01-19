Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect after Hamas Release Names of Three Hostages

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza ceasefire came into effect on Sunday (January 19) at 11:15 AM local time, or around 4:15 PM WIB, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian citizens were seen taking to the streets to celebrate the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, despite Israel delaying it by approximately 3 hours.

Israel confirmed receiving the names of three hostages from Hamas, who will be released on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire’s implementation.

Israeli forces used the delay to carry out attacks in several cities in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 10 deaths and dozens of others injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)