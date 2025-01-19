SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect after Hamas Release Names of Three Hostages

sajadi Editor : Widi - 27 seconds yang lalu

27 seconds yang lalu

0 Views

The Palestinian people waving their national flags.

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza ceasefire came into effect on Sunday (January 19) at 11:15 AM local time, or around 4:15 PM WIB, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian citizens were seen taking to the streets to celebrate the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, despite Israel delaying it by approximately 3 hours.

Israel confirmed receiving the names of three hostages from Hamas, who will be released on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire’s implementation.

Israeli forces used the delay to carry out attacks in several cities in the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 10 deaths and dozens of others injured. []

Also Read: Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza Ceasefire Israeli Hostages

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect after Hamas Release Names of Three Hostages

  • 27 seconds yang lalu
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • 6 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • 6 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Israel Cabinet Delays Approval of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Friday, 17 January 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Load More
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • 6 hours yang lalu
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • 6 hours yang lalu
Articles

Rafah Border to Open in 14 Days After Prisoner Exchange

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:14 WIB
Palestine

Ceasefire in Gaza Begins on Sunday at 08:30 Morning

  • 6 hours yang lalu
Indonesia

Gaza Ceasefire, AWG Presidium Chairman: Zionists Kneel at the Negotiation Table

  • Thursday, 16 January 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Gaza Ceasefire Until Hamas Provides List of Hostages

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah Says Muslims Should Balance Social, Personal Worship

  • 11 hours yang lalu
Articles

Interfaith Dialogue and the Middle East Conflict

  • 10 hours yang lalu

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us