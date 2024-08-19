Gaza Cease-fire Talks Maybe Last Opportunity to End War: Blinken

Tel Aviv, MINA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the ongoing Gaza cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas may be the last opportunity to end the war.

The top US diplomat arrived in Israel Sunday evening to advance efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas. He is also expected to meet high-level Israeli officials.

“This is a decisive moment—probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hosts home, to get a cease-fire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinked said during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, according to The Times of Israel daily, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Blinken is also expected to visit Egypt on Tuesday as part of his ninth regional tour, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Late Sunday, the Israeli news website Walla cited unnamed political sources as saying: “The Israeli security Cabinet recently instructed the military to intensify its operations in Gaza to strengthen Israel’s position in the negotiations.”

Condemning this move, Hamas described it as “a renewed persistence in Israel’s fascist approach against the Palestinians in Gaza” and an “insistence on brutal behavior targeting defenseless civilians.”

Cease-fire talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, concluded on Friday by presenting “a proposal that narrows the gaps” between Israel and Hamas that is consistent with the principles set out by US President Joe Biden on May 31.

Biden said in May that Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave. The plan includes a cease-fire, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

For months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)