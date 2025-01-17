UN Urges Respect for Media Freedom after Blinken Protested by Journalists over Gaza

New York, MINA – The United Nations on Thursday called on all countries to respect media freedom after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced protests from two journalists about the genocide in the Gaza Strip at a press conference, Anadolu Agency reported.

Responding to Anadolu Agency’s questions about the incident, UN deputy spokesman Farhan said he was not aware of the details of the protest.

“But clearly, we expect all countries to respect the rights of all journalists,” he said at a press conference.

American journalist Max Blumenthal protested Blinken’s remarks at the start of the briefing, saying 300 journalists in Gaza were being targeted by US bombs.

“Why do you keep passing bombs when we reached a deal in May, we all know we reached a deal. Everyone in this room knows we reached a deal, Tony, and you keep passing bombs. Why do you sacrifice the rules-based order in the name of your commitment to Zionism?” Blumenthal shouted.

Another reporter, Sam Husseini, also protested Blinken, and was forced out of the briefing room after disrupting Blinken’s press conference.

Husseini called Blinken a “criminal.”

“Everyone from Amnesty International to the ICJ says Israel is committing genocide and extermination and you tell me to respect the process? Why aren’t you in The Hague?” Husseini said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)