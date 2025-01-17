Blinken Faces Protests From Journalists over Gaza Genocide

Gaza, MINA – Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced protests from two journalists on Thursday over the genocide in the Gaza Strip during a press conference at the State Department, Anadolu Agency reported.

American journalist Max Blumenthal interrupted Blinken’s remarks at the start of the briefing and said 300 journalists in Gaza were being targeted by US bombs.

“Why do you keep bombing when we made a deal in May, we all know we made a deal. Everyone in this room knows we made a deal, Tony, and you keep bombing. Why do you sacrifice the rules-based order in the name of your commitment to Zionism,” Blumenthal shouted.

“Why do you let my friends get slaughtered? Why do you let my friends’ homes in Gaza get destroyed when we made a deal in May? You just helped destroy our religion, Judaism, by linking it to fascism. You waved the white flag before the white flag was raised in the face of Israeli fascists. Your father-in-law was an Israeli lobbyist. Your grandfather was an Israeli lobbyist. Are you compromised by Israel? Why do you allow the Holocaust of our time to happen? How does it feel like your legacy is genocide? How does it feel like your legacy is genocide? You too, Matt, you grin all day long. Grin all day long through genocide,” he said. The Matt he was referring to was Matthew Miller, the agency’s spokesman.

Another reporter, Sam Husseini, also protested Blinken, and was forced out of the press room after disrupting Blinken’s press conference.

Husseini called Blinken a “criminal.”

“Everyone from Amnesty International to the ICJ (International Court of Justice) says Israel is committing genocide and extermination and you tell me to respect the process? Why are you not in The Hague?” Husseini said.

The talk show came a day after Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement to end more than 15 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 46,000 people since October 7, 2023. The offensive has reduced the territory to rubble and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

The three-phase deal is expected to come into effect on Sunday.

The deal includes prisoner exchanges and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)