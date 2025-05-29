Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises to 221 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

Gaza, MINA – The number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has reached 221 since the start of the Israeli offensive, following the confirmed death of Palestinian journalist Mu’taz Muhammad Rajab on Wednesday, Palestine Information Center reported.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza strongly condemned what it described as the “systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists” by the Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, the GMO called on international press organizations, including the International Federation of Journalists and the Arab Journalists Union, to publicly denounce what it labeled “systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals.”

The GMO held Israel, the United States, and allied governments fully accountable for what it described as “heinous and brutal crimes” committed as part of the ongoing war on Gaza.

“We call on the international community and journalism-related organizations around the world to condemn the crimes of the occupation, deter its attacks, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable in international courts,” the statement said.

It further urged “immediate, serious, and effective pressure to halt the genocide, protect journalists, and stop their targeted killings and assassinations in the Gaza Strip.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces, with full backing from the United States, have launched a continuous land, air, and sea assault on Gaza. Preliminary figures report over 177,000 Palestinians killed or injured, with many still buried under rubble. []

