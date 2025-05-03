Palestinian Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day Amid Bloodshed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – On World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3rd, journalists in the Gaza Strip are mourning rather than celebrating, as they face relentless attacks amid the ongoing Israeli offensive, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza issued a statement on Saturday, describing the situation as a “systematic media genocide” and calling for urgent international intervention.

“While the world celebrates press freedom, the blood of Palestinian journalists runs in the streets of Gaza,” the GMO stated, detailing how journalists’ offices, homes, vehicles, and equipment have been deliberately targeted.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023, 212 Palestinian media workers have been killed, while 409 others have sustained various injuries. Dozens more have been arrested, many of whom report torture and inhumane treatment.

Media infrastructure has been devastated, with 143 media institutions targeted, including newspapers, radio stations, and television channels.

Printing presses and digital equipment were destroyed, and multiple social media accounts were suspended under accusations of “violating standards.” The financial damage to the media sector is estimated to exceed $400 million.

The GMO has urged international bodies including the UN and Reporters Without Borders to independently investigate the alleged war crimes and protect Palestinian journalists.

“They do not just carry a camera, but the truth. They do not only hold a microphone, but also the voice of the oppressed,” the statement read.

The office emphasized the resilience and professionalism of Palestinian journalists, who continue to report from the frontlines despite the constant threat of death and destruction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

