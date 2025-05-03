SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day Amid Bloodshed in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Gaza, MINA – On World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3rd, journalists in the Gaza Strip are mourning rather than celebrating, as they face relentless attacks amid the ongoing Israeli offensive, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza issued a statement on Saturday, describing the situation as a “systematic media genocide” and calling for urgent international intervention.

“While the world celebrates press freedom, the blood of Palestinian journalists runs in the streets of Gaza,” the GMO stated, detailing how journalists’ offices, homes, vehicles, and equipment have been deliberately targeted.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023, 212 Palestinian media workers have been killed, while 409 others have sustained various injuries. Dozens more have been arrested, many of whom report torture and inhumane treatment.

Also Read: Hamas Presents Five-Year Ceasefire Proposal, Rejected by Netanyahu

Media infrastructure has been devastated, with 143 media institutions targeted, including newspapers, radio stations, and television channels.

Printing presses and digital equipment were destroyed, and multiple social media accounts were suspended under accusations of “violating standards.” The financial damage to the media sector is estimated to exceed $400 million.

The GMO has urged international bodies including the UN and Reporters Without Borders to independently investigate the alleged war crimes and protect Palestinian journalists.

“They do not just carry a camera, but the truth. They do not only hold a microphone, but also the voice of the oppressed,” the statement read.

Also Read: European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

The office emphasized the resilience and professionalism of Palestinian journalists, who continue to report from the frontlines despite the constant threat of death and destruction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

Tagcivilian targeting Freedom of Speech Gaza genocide in Gaza Government Media Office Human Rights humanitarian crisis independent investigation international law Israeli occupation journalists media blockade media destruction media genocide Palestinian reporters press freedom truth under fire United Nations war crimes World Press Freedom Day

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Presents Five-Year Ceasefire Proposal, Rejected by Netanyahu

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day Amid Bloodshed in Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

  • 9 hours ago
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • 13 hours ago
International

Freedom Flotilla Ship Bound for Gaza Hit by Drones in International Waters

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Interested in Studying at Al-Azhar University, Cairo? Here’s the 2025 Student Selection Process

  • 6 hours ago
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Yemen Strikes Israeli Airbase with Hypersonic Missile in Support of Gaza

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • 6 hours ago
International

After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 06:48 WIB
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

  • 6 hours ago
International

Freedom Flotilla Ship Bound for Gaza Hit by Drones in International Waters

  • 24 hours ago
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Thousands of Gaza Children Face Starvation Due to Israeli Total Blockade: UNICEF

  • Friday, 2 May 2025 - 22:21 WIB
Europe

Spanish MEP Condemns Israeli Attack on Freedom Flotilla Humanitarian Aid Ship

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us