Israel Blocks Press After Iran Hits Haifa Refinery

Haifa, MINA – Israel has prohibited international journalists from covering the situation at the Haifa oil refinery after the facility was hit by Iranian missiles on Monday.

Israeli police issued the order following reports that film crews had recorded the Iranian strikes raining down on the site, Almayadeen reported.

Iran asserted that its missiles accurately targeted the oil complex. However, Israel initially refrained from acknowledging the success of the operation until reports and documentation began to reveal the extent of the damage to the structure.

On Monday, Israeli military censorship permitted the release of information regarding the operation, with Israeli media subsequently reporting that three settlers were killed at the oil refinery during the missile strike.

Bazan Oil Company had previously informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that Iranian missiles inflicted localized damage to pipeline networks and transmission lines within its Haifa Bay complex.

Located in Israeli-occupied northern Palestine, the Haifa oil refinery sits along one of the most industrialized seaports, handling the import and export of crude oil and petroleum products. As part of Israel’s largest petrochemical complex, it produces various types of fuel, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied gas, fulfilling a significant portion of the occupation’s energy and transportation needs.

A strike on this refinery, or even the threat of one, is deemed to have implications beyond merely damaging Israel’s critical infrastructure. Such an attack is expected to significantly impact morale and exert direct pressure on the Israeli leadership during a time of war. []

