SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Blocks Press After Iran Hits Haifa Refinery

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

5 Views

A fire engulfs an oil refinery in Haifa City, Israel after being hit by an Iranian missile, Saturday night, June 14, 2025. (Photo: @NavCom24 / X)
A fire engulfs an oil refinery in Haifa City, Israel after being hit by an Iranian missile, Saturday night, June 14, 2025. (Photo: @NavCom24 / X)

Haifa, MINA – Israel has prohibited international journalists from covering the situation at the Haifa oil refinery after the facility was hit by Iranian missiles on Monday.

Israeli police issued the order following reports that film crews had recorded the Iranian strikes raining down on the site, Almayadeen reported.

Iran asserted that its missiles accurately targeted the oil complex. However, Israel initially refrained from acknowledging the success of the operation until reports and documentation began to reveal the extent of the damage to the structure.

On Monday, Israeli military censorship permitted the release of information regarding the operation, with Israeli media subsequently reporting that three settlers were killed at the oil refinery during the missile strike.

Also Read: Belgian Foreign Minister Reiterates Call for Sanctions Against Israel

Bazan Oil Company had previously informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that Iranian missiles inflicted localized damage to pipeline networks and transmission lines within its Haifa Bay complex.

Located in Israeli-occupied northern Palestine, the Haifa oil refinery sits along one of the most industrialized seaports, handling the import and export of crude oil and petroleum products. As part of Israel’s largest petrochemical complex, it produces various types of fuel, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied gas, fulfilling a significant portion of the occupation’s energy and transportation needs.

A strike on this refinery, or even the threat of one, is deemed to have implications beyond merely damaging Israel’s critical infrastructure. Such an attack is expected to significantly impact morale and exert direct pressure on the Israeli leadership during a time of war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Calls for Tehran Mass Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

TagHaifa oil refinery Iran-Israel tensions journalists

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia, Mohammad Boroujerdi. (Photo: Embassy of Iran to Indonesia)
Indonesia

Iran Thanks Indonesia for Solidarity Amidst Israeli Attacks

  • 12 hours ago
A fire engulfs an oil refinery in Haifa City, Israel after being hit by an Iranian missile, Saturday night, June 14, 2025. (Photo: @NavCom24 / X)
International

Israel Blocks Press After Iran Hits Haifa Refinery

  • 12 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Calls for Tehran Mass Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

  • 12 hours ago
International

Netanyahu Says Israel Strikes Could Trigger Regime Change in Iran

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 22:49 WIB
International

Israel Continues to Detain Eight Freedom Flotilla Volunteers from Madleen Ship

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Northern Gaza’s Only Dialysis Hospital

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

67 Wildfire Hotspots Detected Across Sumatra

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Golani Brigade Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured in Gaza Clashes

  • 13 hours ago
International

Iranian Missiles Crack Israeli Bunkers, Prompt Safety Concerns

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us