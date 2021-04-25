Gaza Attacked from Land and Air

Gaza, MINA – Three people were injured by Israeli army gunfire and many locations were destroyed in several Israeli military ground and air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday morning, the WAFA correspondent reported.

He said Israeli soldiers stationed on the northern Gaza border opened fire on Palestinians who had gathered near the blockade fence, injuring three people.

Palestinians protest Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem.

At the same time, Israeli artillery fired three missiles at two locations in the northern Gaza Strip causing fires and damaging nearby sites and houses, the correspondent reported.

Israeli tanks also fired two bullets into the center and south of the Gaza Strip causing damage, but no one was injured.

Israeli warplanes joined the offensive on the blockaded Gaza Strip and fired several missiles towards the north and south of the Gaza Strip, causing fire and severe damage to the site as well as damage to houses in the vicinity of the attacked site.

Israel again argued that it was attacking the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a series of rocket attacks from Gaza into southern Israel, most of which fell in open areas or were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)