Rockets from Gaza Attack Two Cities in Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Sunday at dawn carried out air and artillery strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army claimed its dawn attack on Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire aimed at the southern city of Ashdod and the central city of Rishon Letzion, in Israel, without stating whether its anti-missile battery was able to intercept the rocket.

The Palestinian Information Center reporter quoted by MINA said an Israeli military plane fired two missiles at a plot of land near the destroyed Gaza airport east of Rafah.

He also reported that Israeli artillery bombed two resistance posts in northern Gaza and the eastern neighborhood of Al-Zeitoun.

“Fortunately, no one was reported injured in the attack,” said the reporter. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)