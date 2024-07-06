Hamas Rejects Non-Palestinian Plans for Future of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hamas said Friday that it rejects Non-Palestinian plans for the future of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the movement declared its refusal of “any plans, projects, or proposals that aim to bypass the Palestinian will regarding the future of Gaza, and any statements or positions that support plans to bring foreign forces into the region under any pretext or justification.”

“Ruling Gaza after repelling the (Israeli) aggression is a purely Palestinian matter, to be agreed upon by all sectors of our people, who will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of external solutions that undermine our fundamental rights to freedom and self-determination,” the statement added, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

In June, The Washington Post reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed a “day after” plan for Gaza with US officials during his visit to Washington.

According to the plan, “a steering committee headed by the United States and moderate Arab partners. An international force – potentially including troops from Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco – would oversee security, with U.S. troops providing command and control and logistics from outside Gaza probably in Egypt.”

“Gradually, a Palestinian force would take responsibility for local security,” the Post added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)