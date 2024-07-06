Israeli Military Attacks in Gaza Enters Day 274

Gaza, MINA – A series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardments early this Saturday morning resulted in multiple civilian casualties and injuries across various areas of the Gaza Strip, as the ongoing aggression enters its 274th day in a row.

According to Wafa correspondent on the ground, 10 civilians were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential home belonging to the Abu Shakyan family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Among the victims were seven siblings.

In another incident, rescue teams recovered the bodies of two victims following an Israeli airstrike on a house in Wadi al-Salqa neighborhood in Deir al-Balah city, also located in central Gaza. The deceased were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city for identification and funeral arrangements.

Elsewhere, an elderly man and his wife tragically lost their lives after an Israeli airstrike targeted a residence near the Al-Hurriya School in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. Their bodies were rushed to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

Simultaneously, Israeli military vehicles opened fire on residential homes north of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Additionally, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes north of the Bureij camp in central Gaza, while artillery shells destroyed buildings in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Further escalation was witnessed as Israeli artillery targeted neighborhoods including Sheikh Ajleen, Tel al-Hawa, and Zaitoun in Gaza City.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 38,038 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 87,445 injuries, according to the latest updates released by the local health authorities in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

