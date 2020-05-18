Gaza Announces to Reopen Mosques for Friday and Eid Prayers

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Waqaf and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip announced to reopen mosque for Fridayband Eid prayer, while implementing measures to deal with the Coronavirus.

Walid Owaida, Director General of the Sermon and Guidance at the ministry, said at a press conference on Sunday.

“The mosque will be gradually opened to pray next Friday,” he said, as quoted from Quds Press.

He added exceptions to the rule are patients, elderly people and people with chronic diseases, and who are worried about themselves having the disease. Including women and children under age,

He noted the Eid prayer will be carried out according to the same procedure as the Friday prayer.

Awaida said, “Compliance with prevention procedures determined by competent authorities to perform Friday prayers and Eid al-Fitr must be a legal obligation that must not be ignored. Especially the most important is the distance between, wearing face masks, not shaking hands, carrying one’s own prayer mat, taking ablution at home, and doing the queue when entering and leaving. ”

Awaida called for cooperation with the community committee to be formed by the mosque, to ensure compliance with preventive measures.

He pointed out that the decisions of the Ministry of Waqf relating to the implementation of prayer in mosques must be constantly evaluated, in view of instructions from competent authorities, and opinions of scholars. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)