French President Emmanuel Macron Positive Covid-19

Paris, MINA – The French Presidential Office on Thursday announced that Emmanuel Macron was positive for Covid-19, after previously showing several symptoms.

It is not yet known how Macron became infected with Covid-19, but his office said it was identifying close contacts he had had in recent days.

Macron will self-isolate for seven days, keeping up with his duties and will work remotely, BBC News reported.

It also caused several other European leaders to isolate themselves after coming into contact with him.

European Council chief Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez were among the leaders who had to self-isolate.

France this week ended a six-week national lockdown, replaced by a curfew to help deal with a surge in cases.

There are nearly 2.5 million confirmed cases in the country with more than 59,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

France plans to begin launching a coronavirus vaccination program starting December 27. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)