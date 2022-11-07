Freedom Flotilla Coalition Resume to Break the Blockade of Gaza

London, MINA – The International Freedom Flotilla Coalition held meetings this weekend to discuss its plan to resume efforts to break the siege on Gaza in 2023, Middle East Monitor reported on Monday.

Organisers said that the meeting was sponsored by the Palestinian Forum in Britain and was attended by representatives of the international coalition in Sweden, Norway, France, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Malaysia, Turkiye, Canada, the United States and South Africa, in addition to the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza.

Zaher Birawi, president of the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza and a founding member of the Freedom Flotilla, said the coalition would resume its efforts to challenge the illegal, immoral and inhumane blockade imposed on Gaza, especially the naval blockade. This is after coronavirus lockdowns forced the movement to cease its operations.

Representatives of a number of Palestinian solidarity institutions also took part in the meeting, most notably Miles of Smiles, the Muslim Association in Britain, the British Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in addition to the Popular Conference of Palestinians Abroad, who affirmed their support for the coalition’s efforts to break the siege on Gaza and their willingness to participate in a number of concurrent activities to highlight the need to end the siege imposed on Gaza.

Several vessels have tried to break the siege on the Gaza Strip as part of the Freedom Flotilla, however Israeli occupation forces confronted them and prevented them from reaching Gaza’s shores.

In 2010, the Mavi Marmara ship was brutally attacked by the Israeli navy in international waters and nearly a dozen activists were killed. Israel has since paid millions in compensation to the families of those killed. (T/RE1)

