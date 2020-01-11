France Condemns Israeli Decree to Build 1.936 Settlements in West Bank

Al-Quds, MINA – France condemned Israeli recent decision to build 1,936 illegal housing units in West Bank settlements.

The French Consulate in Jerusalem said on Friday that France asked the Israeli Government to abandon the projects and stop all measures that could undermine the “two-state solution” peace plan, WAFA reported.

“Settlements in all forms are illegal under international law, and in particular UN Security Council Resolution 2334. They increase tension on the ground and undermine conditions for a fair and lasting settlement between Israel and Palestine, based on a two-state solution,” the statement said.

According to him, the decision made by Israel was taken when the acceleration of the solution to the settlement in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem was in the process.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2334 was adopted on December 23, 2016. The resolution urges an end to Israeli settlements, the Israeli community built on land captured in the 1967 Six Day War.

Previously, reported on Wednesday Peace Now, a non-governmental organization, liberal advocacy and Israeli activist group said 89 percent of new units will be built in settlements that might have to be evacuated by Israel under a future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

According to Peace Now, 1,150 units have been approved for “deposits” or the first stage of planning process.

“A total of 786 units were approved late last year, including 258 to be built in Haresha, an illegal post west of the West Bank city of Ramallah,” the watchdog said.

Illegal settlement buildings have vastly increased under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ally ty the US President Donald Trump.

About 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live in more than 100 settlements which have been built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (T/R6

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)