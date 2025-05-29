France to Ban Smoking in Outdoor Areas Accessible to Children Starting July

Paris, MINA – In a significant move to protect public health, France will implement a nationwide smoking ban in outdoor spaces where children are likely to be present, including beaches, parks, public gardens, school surroundings, bus stops, and sports venues, effective July 1, Arab News reported.

The announcement came Thursday from Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin.

“Smoking must disappear where there are children,” Vautrin told Ouest-France, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding young people’s right to breathe clean air. She emphasized that the freedom to smoke ends where children’s health begins.

While the ban includes many outdoor public areas, it will not apply to France’s iconic café terraces. Electronic cigarettes are also excluded from the new regulation.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Tightens Makkah Entry Ahead of Hajj Peak

Offenders will face a fine of up to €135 ($154). The measure is part of a broader public health push under the National Anti-Tobacco Programme 2023–2027, aiming to create a “tobacco-free generation” by 2032.

France has tightened tobacco regulations in recent years, though it still has one of the highest smoking rates in Europe, with 35 percent of the population reported as smokers, compared to 25 percent across the continent. Tobacco-related illnesses claim an estimated 75,000 lives annually in France.

Public support for stronger anti-smoking laws appears strong, with a recent survey indicating that 62 percent of French citizens back the smoking ban in public areas.

Despite the new regulation, Vautrin confirmed there are currently no plans to raise cigarette taxes, citing concerns over the black market growth following previous tax hikes.

Also Read: Swiss NGO Urges Investigation into Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s Operation

Over 1,500 French municipalities have already enacted local smoking bans in public spaces, setting a precedent for the national policy now taking effect. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel