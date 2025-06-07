France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

Paris, MINA – French prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into French-Israeli settlers accused of obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza amid growing scrutiny over potential complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity, according to Politico.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Friday that the investigation began following a formal complaint filed by two non-governmental organizations in November 2024. The alleged actions took place between January and May 2024 across Israel, Egypt, and the Gaza Strip.

Under French law, authorities can investigate genocide and crimes against humanity committed abroad if the suspects reside regularly in France.

Though no individuals have been officially named, French media reports indicate that two groups are under investigation: Israël is Forever, a pro-Zionist French-speaking organization, and Tzav 9, a hardline Israeli group known for its aggressive tactics.

Tzav 9 made international headlines earlier in 2024 after physically blocking aid convoys destined for Gaza. Both the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on the group. However, the U.S. Treasury lifted its sanctions in January following Donald Trump’s return to office.

A representative of Tzav 9 dismissed the French inquiry as “a joke” in a post on the social media platform X. []

