Four Pillars of Islamic Civilization

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Muslims have an important role in managing the world civilization based on Islamic law which is rahmatan lil ‘alamin (mercy to the worlds).

A history expert Prof. Raghib As-Sirjani in his book Donations of Islamic Civilization to the World, said that Islam has four pillars of civilization that can organize the world. Namely, the character of Tauhidullah, the value of universality, balance and moral touch.

First, Islamic Civilization has the characteristics of Tauhidullah. Namely, that he was upright on the basis of the construction of human relations with God. Allah, the Lord of the worlds with no God but Him. There is nothing comparable to His power,

Allah is the one who exalts and humiliates, Allah is the one who grants and revokes His gifts. Allah is also the God who presides over the rules for all His servants.

Therefore, humans of Rabbani civilization, are servants of God who are subject to the laws of God. All findings, research, science and culture, are always linked to God’s guidance. All rested and focused on the sentence, “Laa ilaaha illallaah“. All is done because of Allah, for Allah and based on God’s instructions.

Secondly, Islamic Civilization has the characteristics of Universality. That is able to unite humans from all origins, skin color, race, ethnicity, and language.

So, there are no racism classes in Islam. All are treated the same. All in the sight of Allah are equal, except the piety that distinguishes them from Allah.

This is like Allah mentioned in the Quran:

يأيہا ٱلناس إنا خلقنكم من ذكر وأنثى وجعلنكم شعوبا وقبآٮل لتعارفوا إن أڪرمكم عند ٱلله أتقٮكم إن ٱلله عليم خبير

It means: “O people, in fact We created you from a man and a woman and made you nationals and tribes so that you knew each other. Surely, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most pious among you. Surely, Allah is All-knowing, All-knowing. ” (Surah Al-Hujurat [49]: 13).

Therefore, Rasulullah Sallallaahu a Alaihi Wasallam scheduled to send his envoy to bring the values ​​of monotheism and universality to the world community.

The Apostle sent messengers to the Roman Emperor, the King of Persia, King Muqawqia the Great, King of Qibti of Egypt, to King Habasyah of Africa.

For this reason, the principle of preaching is to convey Al-Haq to all people in this world. Through sending preachers to all corners of the world through the world of lectures and work, through online media in various international languages ​​that reach people as broadly as possible and through mu’amarin pilgrims throughout the world in the month of Dzulhijjah and at times of Umrah throughout the year.

Third, Islamic Civilization has the characteristic of Justice. This is a superior characteristic of Islamic civilization that can place between two opposing or opposing angles.

Islam teaches us to be balanced, so we avoid doing wrong. It should not be inclined to one of the two with an influence and piercing the opposite party.

So that we do not take one of the two parties more than the right. Even for people who are not liked, still must be fair.

Allah confirms in His word:

يأيہا ٱلذين ءامنوا كونوا قوٲمين لله شہدآء بٱلقسط ولا يجرمنڪم شنان قوم على ألا تعدلوا ٱعدلوا هو أقرب للتقوى وٱتقوا ٱلله إن ٱلله خبير بما تعملون

It means: “O believers, you should be those who always uphold (the truth) because of Allah, be a fair witness. And do not ever have your hatred towards a people, pushing you to be unjust. Be fair, because fair is closer to piety. And fear Allah, indeed Allah is All-Knowing what you do,” (Surah al-Maidah [5]: 8).

That is the principle of tawazun, balance, which is inherent in the eternal message of Islam, which came to expand the corners of the earth and the cycle of times.

Likewise the present Islamic civilization collects the needs of the soul and the body, worldly and ukhrawi, between the science of Shari’a and life sciences, and balancing between rights and obligations.

So, in Islam it is strictly forbidden to torment one person on another person, oppression and occupation of one nation over another nation. Because there is an unfair robbery of human rights.

Fourth, Islamic Civilization has the characteristics of a Touch of Morals. Morals, this is what distinguishes Muslims from other humans. These moral values ​​are included in every human life.

These moral values ​​enter the world of science, economics, society, even in peace and war. And more basic is that the source of morality of Islamic civilization is the revelation of God. So that moral is high values ​​and can improve every human being in every age and time.

Even more noble thing is that the basic foundation of moral is the presence of human feeling towards God’s supervision. So that this moral touch causes the realization of a sense of security that guarantees the continuity of an eternal civilization.

This is the superiority of mankind above all others. As Allah mentioned in the verse:

ولقد كرمنا بنى ءادم وحملنهم فى ٱلبر وٱلبحر ورزقنهم من ٱلطيبت وفضلنهم على ڪثير ممن خلقنا تفضيلا

It means: “And verily We glorified the children of Adam, We transported them on land and in the sea, We gave them the fortune of the good and We exaggerate them with perfect advantages over most of the creatures We have created.” (Surah Al-Isra [17]: 70).

With this moral touch, mutual respect and mutual support will occur. Both among fellow Muslims, fellow children of the nation, to fellow human children throughout the world.

Islam strongly emphasizes the values ​​of hablum minallah and hablum minannaas, are rahmatan lil ‘alamin. So that the benefits, prosperity and goodness of Islam are felt not only by Muslims themselves but also by all humans in general. Even animals, the environment and the universe come to enjoy it.

May the beautiful and unpretentious Islamic civilization can gradually materialize back to the surface of this earth. So that the world will be arranged with peace, prosperity and goodness. Aamiin (AT/RE1)

