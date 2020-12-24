Foreigners from UK Prohibited Entering Indonesia to Prevent New Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – The government banned foreigners from the UK from entering Indonesia after the discovery of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in South Wales.

The prohibition is conveyed based on the Addendum to Circular Number 3 of 2020 concerning the travel health protocol for people during the Christmas and New Year holidays which take effect from 22 December 2020 to 8 January 2021.

Spokesperson for the Covid-19 Handling Task Force Wiku Adisasmito said additional special provisions were needed for foreign travelers to protect Indonesian citizens from imported cases after the discovery of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 VUI virus 202012/01.

“International travelers from the UK who enter Indonesia, either directly or transiting in a foreign country, cannot enter Indonesia,” Wiku said in a written statement received by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens traveling from England are still allowed to enter as long as they show negative results based on the real time PCR test in the country of origin which is valid a maximum of 2×24 hours before departure.

Indonesian citizens arriving from the UK are then required to quarantine for five days after re-examination using the RT-PCR method shows negative results. Quarantine can be carried out at accommodation prepared by the government.

Wiku said other regulations, including those related to direct transportation routes from England, would adjust to this circular.

“Other rules will adjust,” he said.

In addition, Indonesia also requires foreigners and Indonesian citizens from Europe and Australia who enter Indonesia to show negative results based on the PCR test in the country of origin which is valid a maximum of 2×24 hours before departure time.

The protocol was made mandatory after countries in Europe and Australia experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)