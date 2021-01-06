Foreign Minister’s Annual Press Statement: Indonesia Continues to Support Palestinian Independence

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi stated that Indonesia would continue to provide support for the Palestinian independence which is based on a two-state solution and agreed international parameters.

It was conveyed in Annual Press Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (PPTM) 20201 which was held virtually for the first time on Wednesday, January 6.

“Support for the Palestinian people to achieve independence will continue, “said the Foreign Minister.

Indonesia hopes that a conducive situation will be created starting in 2021.

“It takes commitment from all parties so that constructive dialogue, even direct negotiations can take place by continuing to pay attention to international law, related UN Security Council Resolutions and agreed international parameters,” he added.

At the end of 2020, news was widely heard as if Indonesia would soon open diplomatic relations with Israel. However, the Foreign Minister denied it.

“I would like to convey again that until now, there is no intention of Indonesia to open diplomatic relations with Israel,” he said.

It was also emphasized by President Joko Widodo in a telephone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on December 16, 2020. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)