For first time, Al-Qassam Shows Video of Captured Israeli Soldier in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The shadow unit of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, published on Tuesday evening, a video of one of the Israeli soldiers it arrests, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The 39-second video showed the arrested Israeli soldier Hisham al-Sayyed, apparently ill, on a bed connected to a respirator.

The video also showed the captured soldier’s ID card, and clips from a new broadcast by Al-Jazeera agency.

Al-Qassam Brigades had previously announced the deterioration of the health of one of the arrested Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

“We announce the deterioration in the health of one of the Israeli prisoners by the Al-Qassam Brigades, and we will publish what confirms this,” Abu Obeida, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, said in Telegram earlier.

It’s noteworthy that the Al-Qassam Brigades are holding 4 Israeli soldiers, Shaul Aaron, Hadar Goldin, Abraham Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed.

Hamas seeks to force the occupation to implement an exchange deal to free the largest number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)