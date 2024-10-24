Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoGermany Expands Military Exports to Israel, Despite Sign of Genocide in Gaza
-235 min. agoFood Security in Northern Gaza is Extremely Critical
-112 min. agoFor 20 Days, Northern Gaza Subjected to Massacres by Israeli Forces
-7 min. agoFive Killed by Militant Attack in Turkey's Ankara
-6 min. agoHezbollah Claims Killing Over 70 Israeli Soldiers in Lebanon
Slideshow

Food Security in Northern Gaza is Extremely Critical

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The spokesperson for the World Food Program (WFP) in occupied Palestine, Abeer Atifa, said that the Israeli occupation is imposing severe restrictions on the entry of aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Atifa stressed in media statements on Wednesday that the ongoing Israeli aggression on Northern Gaza restricts the entry of aid supplies, noting that the only bakery that feeds nearly 100,000 citizens in the northern areas has been bombed, Anadolu Agency reports.

“It is difficult to reach those areas whose residents are in imminent need of food and medicine; I can say that there is a state of hunger without food arriving,” she said.

She further stressed the urgent need to stop the military operations and lift Israeli restrictions on aid entry.

The UN official classified the humanitarian conditions in the northern areas as “tragic.”

For 21 days, the Israeli occupation army has been launching a large-scale military offensive in the northern Gaza Strip governorate amid a tight siege, claiming the lives of hundreds of displaced people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news