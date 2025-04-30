WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade

Gaza, MINA – The World Food Program (WFP) has issued an urgent warning about the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, stating that the situation has reached a “critical point.” Palestine Information Center reported.

According to WFP spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, food stocks have been completely exhausted, leaving the organization unable to continue providing meals to the population.

Etefa told Al Jazeera that approximately 700,000 people previously depended on WFP’s daily meal distributions. However, due to Israel’s continued closure of Gaza’s border crossings, aid trucks are stuck at the borders and unable to deliver essential supplies. “We may see deaths from malnutrition as the crossings remain closed,” she warned.

Earlier this year, during a short-lived truce, WFP managed to deliver between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of aid. But that flow has ceased, increasing fears of a large-scale famine among Gazans.

Meanwhile, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) described the situation as “catastrophic on all levels.” The organization’s emergency director, Claire Nicolet, emphasized the urgency of the crisis, stating that legal proceedings by the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s obligations are moving too slowly to meet the immediate needs of the people in Gaza.

Nicolet accused Israel of weaponizing humanitarian aid by using it as a tool of collective punishment. Since March 2, she said, the total blockade has caused deadly consequences and severely hampered the ability of aid organizations to function. “MSF teams on the ground are witnessing critical shortages of medical supplies and food,” she added, calling on governments to pressure Israel to lift the blockade and enable mass humanitarian relief to the region. []

