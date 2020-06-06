First Opened, 50,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – First opened after two months of closing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, 50,000 worshipers attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The Islamic Waqf Department said Muslims gradually entered Al-Aqsa under the strict guard of Israeli occupation forces.

In his sermon, Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Salim, Al-Khatib emphasized that “the real setback is the setback of the people in their religion.” Quds Press reports.

“That setback is a setback in obeying Allah. Then, we make this Eid al-Fitr nuance as an opening victory and drive the journey of faith forward, “he said.

The Naksah Day or setback day will not occur as long as the citizens do not surrender the land, and we must be principled, “The earth is our body and soul.”

He stressed that “Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa are our rights according to religion, reason and history. Both are the sovereignty of Muslims. ”

On Friday, June 5 marked the 53rd anniversary of the Naksah Day or war 5 June 1967, which ended with Israeli occupation of large areas of Palestinian land, Egypt and Syria. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)