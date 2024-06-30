Select Language

Fire Break Israeli Military Base, 200 Soldiers Evacuated

An Israeli militer vehicle burned (photo: special)

West Bank, MINA – Zionist Israeli occupation evacuated approximately 200 of its soldiers from a military base in the West Bank due to a fire that swept through the nearby area.

As quoted from Palestine Chronicle, Sunday, so far the Israeli occupation military has not provided the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Israel Fire and Rescue Service stated that the fire spread from the illegal settlement area of Kfar Etzion in the southern West Bank to the military base, though it was not caused by arson.

A total of 20 firefighting crews and six planes were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Kfar Etzion is an Israeli settlement built on Palestinian land in the southern occupied West Bank. Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories are considered illegal.

Earlier, a fire also occurred near an Israeli Zionist military base on Mount Scopus, Jerusalem on Tuesday night.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service stated that the fire was suspected to have been caused by Molotov Cocktails and spread quickly due to the wind. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

