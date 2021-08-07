Fighting Against Israeli Forces, A Palestinian Martyr

Nablus, MINA – The Red Crescent Society confirmed that a Palestinian civilian was martyred and dozens of others were injured during clashes with Israeli occupation forces in the town of Beita, south of Nablus on Friday.

According to the medical source, Imad Ali Dwaikat, 37, was shot in the chest by Israeli forces. He arrived at Rafidia Hospital in critical condition.

While local sources said Dwaikat was hit by an Israeli sniper attack, MINA Contributors in Gaza reported.

The source also said that Dwaikat is the father of four daughters and one son.

The Red Crescent Society also confirmed that around 38 civilians were injured, including two with live ammunition, three with coated bullets and the rest suffering from suffocation from tear gas.

Beita is a Palestinian city that has witnessed daily confrontations since May, as part of protest activities against the establishment of the “Givat Avitar” settlement post by the Israeli occupation authorities on the summit of Mount Sabih. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)