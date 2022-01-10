Father of Martyr Al-Batsh: I Will Carry Out Retribution for Murderer of My son by My Own Hands

Gaza, MINA – Abu Fadi al-Batsh, the father of the scientist martyr Fadi al-Batsh who was assassinated by the Israeli Mossad in Malaysia in 2018, sent a letter of thanks to the Palestinian resistance and the Internal Security Service in Gaza after they arrested one of those involved in the assassination.

Al-Batsh said, “The killer of my son brought his feet to Gaza, despite the Israeli Mossad’s attempt to mislead the killers by giving them passports from Serbia and Montenegro.”

“I will demand that the punishment for the murderer of my son be carried out with my own hands, and I will do it by my own hands as he did with my son,” he added, MINA’s Contribor in Gaza reported.

In a message to the Palestinian resistance and security services, he continued, it’s a message of pride to the heroes who promised to reach the person who betrayed Fadi and they have fulfilled, and thanks for our Palestinian resistance that makes us live in safety.”

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior and National Security in Gaza announced the arrest of one of those involved in the assassination of Palestinian engineer Fadi al-Batsh in Malaysia in 2018.

The ministry’s spokesman, Iyad Al-Bazm, said that “in the context of the security services’ follow-up to the assassination of the martyr Fadi Al-Batsh in Malaysia on April 21, 2018, and through the ongoing investigations at the Internal Security, the confessions of one of the detainees indicate his involvement, and commissioned by the Israeli Mossad, to participate in the assassination of the martyr Al-Batsh.”

The Palestinian scientist, engineer Fadi Muhammad Al-Batsh, was assassinated by the Israeli occupation Mossad in Malaysia in April 2018, after someone shot him while he was going to perform the dawn prayer in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, by gunmen who were on a bicycle that penetrated his body and head. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)