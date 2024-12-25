Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Homes Kill 24 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least 24 Palestinians were martyred in overnight Israeli occupation airstrikes on homes and tents in refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, medical sources said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ten people were killed when Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the Maen area of ​​the southern city of Khan Younis, a source said.

Two more people were killed in another raid that targeted a residential apartment in the al-Manara neighborhood in southern Khan Younis, he added.

Civil Defense teams found two Palestinian bodies after an Israeli attack on a civilian refugee camp in western Khan Younis, medics said.

A man and his wife were also killed and several others were injured when Israeli forces bombed a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, another medical source said.

Israeli warplanes also struck a house in the Jabalia Nazla area in northern Gaza, killing six people, he added.

A pregnant woman was killed in an airstrike on an apartment in Gaza City, while a young man lost his life and three others were injured in another attack in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to the same sources.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to document homes and residential buildings in the northern Gaza Strip amid its ongoing military operation in the area, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces also assembled a robot to fire explosives near the Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza for the second time, the hospital said in a statement. (T/RE1/P2)

